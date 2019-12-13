Minsk State College of Architecture and Civil Engineering turns 100

Minsk State College of Architecture and Civil Engineering has turned 100. About 30 thousand students have graduated from it over a century of its history. They work in construction organizations, factories, in the country's design institutes. Today there are about 1500 students at the college. The teaching staff of the institution consists of 120 highly qualified professionals most of whom are college graduates. Children from all Belarus come to the College of Architecture and Civil Engineering on the basis of 9 and 11 classes. Training is carried out on seven specializations. The most popular specialties in recent years include "architecture" and "design".