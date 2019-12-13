EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Minsk Transport Department renews its fleet with MAZ buses with Euro-5 engines

Since the beginning of the year, Minsk Transport Department has renewed its fleet with MAZ buses with Euro-5 engines. One of them is an experimental model with built-in antibacterial air purifier. The newly acquired electric buses of an improved design will run along the routes of the capital. Passengers can use air conditioning and seats for people with limited mobility. During the trip, you can also charge your gadgets (there are USB sockets).

The main suppliers of modern passenger transport are Minsk Automobile Plant and Belkommunmash. This year Minsk Transport Department will get 75 new trolleybuses and about 300 new buses.

