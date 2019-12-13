Minsk turns 955: Where will the main events of the City Day take place?

Minsk will welcome its 955th anniversary in a large-scale and multifaceted way with a festival of historical reconstruction on Pobediteley Avenue, Tanker's Day in Victory Park, and Belarusian Gastrofest in the Upper Town. There will be dozens of district and citywide open festivities, concerts and quests, exhibitions, interactive performances. The main locations for the City Day are certainly in the center of the capital. For example, the festival "Minsk Youth" will be held in Victory Park. It is an eight-hour musical and sports non-stop, a fire show and a cyber tournament.