Minsk New Year Tree at Palace of Sports among best trees in Europe
Our New Year Tree is in the Top 16 according to the TV channel Euronews. The tree looks unusual and spectacular. To many, it resembles a ribbon. A luxurious LED tent hangs from the top of the tree.
The ranking includes the world's highest Christmas tree in German Dortmund. The tree installed on Trafalgar Square in London has reached the European Top.
