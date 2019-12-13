Ministry of Communications: TIBO shows technologies that will make Belarusian products more competitive

This year, the international forum "TIBO" will focus on the economically sound and necessary technologies for our industries. This was reported by the Ministry of Communications. First of all, it is planned to show the developments that will make the Belarusian products more competitive and help bring import substitution to a new level. An international forum on information and communication technologies will be held on June 6-10. The TIBO-2022 business program includes more than 30 events, including the Eurasian Digital Forum, the Belarusian ICT Summit, the Digital Economy Forum, and the TIBO Internet Prize.