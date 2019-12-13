Ministry of Transport working to return Belarusian truck drivers from Ukraine

The Ministry of Transport continues to make efforts to return Belarusian truck drivers from Ukraine. The work is being carried out around the clock in close cooperation with the Foreign Ministry and the embassies of Belarus and Ukraine. There are now 55 of our international drivers in the territory of our southern neighbor, while yesterday there were 116. In addition, we are making every effort to ensure that truck drivers from other countries could also return to their home country through our territory.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed about the fate of the Belarusian citizens, killed in Ukraine. On March 10, tragic information was received and confirmed about the deaths of two truck drivers in the town of Korosten, Zhytomyr region. They did not manage to leave the conflict zone and were forced to live in their cars. Today, the bodies of the two men have been taken to Belarus. As the Ministry noted, we have managed to find understanding from the Ukrainian side in this situation. Much has been done from our side in cooperation with the Ministry of Justice, the Border Committee and other government agencies.