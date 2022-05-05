Labor Ministry: Employment in the economy is holding steady at 4,245,000 to 4,246,000

About 4 million 300 thousand people were employed in the Belarusian economy last year. It is noteworthy that this figure remained practically unchanged at the beginning of this year. The Ministry of Labor assures: despite the coronavirus and other challenges, the country has managed to keep the staff and prevent the growth of unemployment. In recent months there has been a rise in involuntary part-time employment, the ministry did not hide it. But the companies are rearranging their work, and the Ministry of Labor switches to weekly monitoring of employment. But overall, according to estimates of the International Labor Organization, unemployment in Belarus remains low.