Participants of rally "For United Belarus!" observe moment of silence at memorial "Ludchitskaya Height"

The rally "For United Belarus!" united the patriots of Mogilev and Bykhov. The program is extensive. It includes charity events (presents were given to an orphanage). The participants of the march also visited local attractions:.the Palace of Hodkevichi and Sapega, as well as the museum of local history. They also met with youth activists. The participants of the rally honored the memory of the Great Patriotic War defenders of the homeland at the memorial of military glory "Ludchitskaya Height". The program of the rally also includes a visit to the tourist pearl of the Bykhov District, the Barkolabovo Monastery. This year the shrine celebrates its 380th anniversary.