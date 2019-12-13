3.42 RUB
Belarus Ministry of Health changes approaches to promotion of foreign medical products
The Ministry of Health is changing its approach to the promotion of foreign medical products. Now foreign companies and their representative offices can participate only in those conferences that are held under the auspices of the Ministry of Health. All other educational events are forbidden.
Modern technology allows to conduct lectures online, and personal contacts will be reduced to zero in order to prevent corruption, stressed the department.
They will also revise a number of regulatory documents related to the activities of foreign pharmaceutical companies in Belarus.
