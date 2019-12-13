PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Belarus Ministry of Health changes approaches to promotion of foreign medical products

The Ministry of Health is changing its approach to the promotion of foreign medical products. Now foreign companies and their representative offices can participate only in those conferences that are held under the auspices of the Ministry of Health. All other educational events are forbidden.

Modern technology allows to conduct lectures online, and personal contacts will be reduced to zero in order to prevent corruption, stressed the department.

They will also revise a number of regulatory documents related to the activities of foreign pharmaceutical companies in Belarus.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All