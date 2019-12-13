EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Belarus Ministry of Health announces introduction of telemedicine technology

The coronavirus pandemic changes the doctor-patient relationship. In particular, the demand for telemedicine services in some countries has increased by 40%. The remote form of communication is becoming more and more popular among Belarusians as well. It makes it possible to see a doctor without arriving at a medical institution (using the Internet technology), to hold a consultation or to determine the further tactics of treatment, and, if necessary, to draw an electronic prescription. A decree of the Ministry of Health comes into force on July 23.



The conditions under which telemedicine will be used include medical examinations, additional medical conclusion on a particular disease, remote electronic prescription, extract from medical record, electronic issue of medical documents.
Victor Sidorenko, Head of the Department of Software and Information Support at the Ministry of Health of Belarus


Telemedical consultations will help overcome the geographic barriers and expand access to medical services. This is especially important for rural areas.


President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All