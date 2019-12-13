3.40 RUB
Belarus Ministry of Health announces introduction of telemedicine technology
The coronavirus pandemic changes the doctor-patient relationship. In particular, the demand for telemedicine services in some countries has increased by 40%. The remote form of communication is becoming more and more popular among Belarusians as well. It makes it possible to see a doctor without arriving at a medical institution (using the Internet technology), to hold a consultation or to determine the further tactics of treatment, and, if necessary, to draw an electronic prescription. A decree of the Ministry of Health comes into force on July 23.
The conditions under which telemedicine will be used include medical examinations, additional medical conclusion on a particular disease, remote electronic prescription, extract from medical record, electronic issue of medical documents.
Telemedical consultations will help overcome the geographic barriers and expand access to medical services. This is especially important for rural areas.
