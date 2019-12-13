Belarus Ministry of Health announces introduction of telemedicine technology

The coronavirus pandemic changes the doctor-patient relationship. In particular, the demand for telemedicine services in some countries has increased by 40%. The remote form of communication is becoming more and more popular among Belarusians as well. It makes it possible to see a doctor without arriving at a medical institution (using the Internet technology), to hold a consultation or to determine the further tactics of treatment, and, if necessary, to draw an electronic prescription. A decree of the Ministry of Health comes into force on July 23.