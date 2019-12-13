Ministry of Health of Belarus updates list of countries of "red zone"

The Ministry of Health of Belarus excluded 4 countries from the list with an unfavorable epidemiological situation. Now, upon arrival from Azerbaijan, Iceland, Kyrgyzstan, and Morocco, Belarusians will not need to be on self-isolation for 10 days. At the same time, Finland, Cuba and Malaysia were added to the list of countries of the "red zone". There are 145 states on the list, after which mandatory quarantine should be observed for visitors. The list is updated based on the epidemiological situation in the world.







