Belarusian Ministry of Health allows vaccination of children against COVID-19 with self-isolation for first- and second-level contacts abolished

The Ministry of Health of Belarus has authorized vaccination of children. The main requirement is that they should reach the age of 12. The procedure is voluntary and free. Parents or legal representatives need to sign a consent for the vaccination.

Vaccination campaign for children will begin as early as December 27. In the meantime, self-isolation has been canceled for some citizens. These are first- and second-level contacts. Also, due to the low incidence of disease, self-isolation has been canceled for persons arriving in Belarus from the red zone countries.