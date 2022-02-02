Ministry of Health of Belarus: Hospitalization rate of COVID-19 patients does not exceed 30% of the fall peak

The rate of hospitalization of patients with coronavirus infection is not more than 30% of the peak values of the autumn wave of Covid. This was told to journalists by Minister of Health Dmitry Pinevich during the opening of a computerized tomography room in Glubokoye Central District Hospital. The minister stated that the omicron strain had replaced the delta strain and seasonal influenza viruses that had dominated before. Doctors are allowed to make a diagnosis of "COVID-19 infection" if there is clinical evidence without PCR-testing, and senior medical students, who help doctors assist patients during periods of high incidence are allowed to open sick lists.