Ministry of Health and Association of Physicians agree on cooperation

The Ministry of Health and the public association "Belarusian Association of Physicians" signed a cooperation agreement. The document is aimed at improving the provision of medical care, shaping a healthy lifestyle, protecting the interests of medical workers and improving their skills. In particular, the Association of Physicians assumes a human rights function: it will be able to represent the interests of physicians in court. If necessary, it will participate in the work of commissions to consider citizens' appeals.

