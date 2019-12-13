Ministry of Health issues statistics on Covid-19 - how many people are infected?

More than 994 thousand cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Belarus since the beginning of the pandemic. As of July 1, 985,592 patients recovered and 7,118 died. The statistics was announced by the Ministry of Health. Since early May the situation with coronavirus in our country has stabilized. This has been helped by active vaccination and revaccination of adults and children. According to forecasts, Covid in Belarus will go "into a non-pandemic, seasonal phase" by the fall.