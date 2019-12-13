EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Ministry of Health calls Belarusians to observe distance and wear masks

The Ministry of Health draws attention to the need to observe distance measures and wear masks in crowded places. The virus continues to circulate. Information from the department for today: 69 887 patients recovered from Covid-19 and were discharged from hospitals. 71 346 people with a positive test for coronavirus were registered. 1 504 964 tests were carried out. 667 patients with a number of chronic diseases, with identified coronavirus infection, died.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All