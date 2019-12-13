Ministry of Health awaits permission from Russia to use another 180 000 doses of second component of coronavirus vaccine

The batch produced at Belmedpreparaty enterprise undergoes a quality control procedure. At the moment, there is no shortage in the vaccine. There are more than 150 000 doses of the first component and over 30 000 doses of the second component, which will be redistributed to outpatient clinics today. It should be noted that more than 656 000 Belarusians have already received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, of which 358 000 people have completed the full course of vaccination. The Ministry of Health also recalled the timing of the introduction of the second component of Sputnik V: it can be from 21 to 90 days.