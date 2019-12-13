EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Ministry of Health establishes behaviour rules of self-isolation of people arriving from abroad

They are not allowed to visit workplaces, studies, shops, catering facilities, sports, exhibition and concert halls, cinemas, train stations and other places of mass stay of people for 14 days, except in cases of emergency. If one's health condition worsens, one should contact an ambulance by phone or SMS.

