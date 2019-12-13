Ministry of Health: Belarus will start large-scale production of the world's best cancer vaccine

Belarus will scale up production of the so-called vaccine against cancer. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health explained that during the study, the vaccine showed the world's best results in treating patients with highly malignant tumors with metastases.

The department reported on achievements in this area of medicine in connection with World Cancer Day, celebrated on February 4. Thus, this insidious and variable disease with the ability to evolve is the second most deadly in the world. Over the years of research, scientists have made great progress in finding an effective treatment, but the work continues.