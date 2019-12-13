3.42 RUB
Ministry of Health to allocate Br140 million from reserve fund of President of Belarus
The Ministry of Health will receive additional finances from the reserve fund of the President of Belarus in the amount of 140 million rubles. The corresponding order was signed by Alexander Lukashenko. The money will be used to purchase vaccines against Covid-19, as well as drugs, including anti-tumor, anti-tuberculosis, heart and others. This will ensure high-quality medical care, uninterrupted supply of medicines to health care organizations.
The President signed a decree on the implementation of an investment project to organize the production of a domestic vaccine against Covid-19 at the premises of BelVitunipharm JSC in the next three years.
According to this investment project, it is planned to build a vaccine production plant in Vitebsk Region. The workshops of BelVitunipharm are considered by the government the most promising sites for the pilot industrial production of the drug. There is an infrastructure, trained specialists, as well as opportunities for the subsequent development of the biotechnological cluster. Now a domestic vaccine is being worked out by the organizations subordinate to the Ministry of Health and the National Academy of Sciences. Currently, a series of prototype vaccines has been prepared.
