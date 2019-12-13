World not ready for next pandemic, WHO chief says

The Head of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the lessons of COVID-19 can be forgotten, as humanity is focused on other crises and is not ready for a new pandemic. Sputnik writes about this.

He noted that humanity will have to pay dearly next time if it does not learn the lessons of COVID-19.

"The painful lessons we have learned risk being forgotten as attention shifts to the many other crises facing our world," Ghebreyesus said in his speech during the World Government Summit in Dubai. It was broadcast on social network X.