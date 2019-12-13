3.42 RUB
World not ready for next pandemic, WHO chief says
The Head of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the lessons of COVID-19 can be forgotten, as humanity is focused on other crises and is not ready for a new pandemic. Sputnik writes about this.
He noted that humanity will have to pay dearly next time if it does not learn the lessons of COVID-19.
"The painful lessons we have learned risk being forgotten as attention shifts to the many other crises facing our world," Ghebreyesus said in his speech during the World Government Summit in Dubai. It was broadcast on social network X.
According to the WHO chief, the next pandemic could arise due to a new pathogen, coronavirus or influenza virus. He drew attention that therefore the world should learn the lessons of COVID-19. "As things stand, the world is not prepared for the next disease X and the next pandemic," Ghebreyesus specified.
