World covered by another drug wave, Belarus no exception

“The year 2021 struck me with numbers. The last thing that 140 people saw in their lives was the dose of the drug” says the author of the film, Alesya Vysotskaya, in the ATN film “The Euphoria of Evil.” “The world is being covered by another drug wave and Belarus is no exception.”



The first epidemic was stopped in 2014. The drug control knocked on all doors to bring down the interest of young people in drug business, to punish responsible for the deaths of those who sold new and at that time unknown synthetics drugs. The approach was supported by the initiatives at the highest level. They tightened the law. And these were the first synthetic cannabinoids, that is, a replacement for marijuana.



But today, those synthetic drugs have been replaced by more terrible ones! In fact, this is synthetic heroin, cocaine and the latest drugs that have not been studied by anyone.



The pandemic and closed borders have taught drug dealers how to produce dope in mini-laboratories - in artisanal conditions within the country. And on the instructions of the stores, such "cooks" can cook anything.



The laboratories don't last long. But before the arrival of law enforcement officers, they still manage to send poison to the market. The culinary art of such "cooks" is simple. And often the related components of the drug are even more life-threatening.



Alexander Kharitonik, Deputy Head of the Special Examination Department of the State Forensic Examination Committee of the Republic of Belarus for the Minsk Region Directorate:



"It is clear that in artisanal conditions it is extremely difficult to make a pure chemical psychotropic or drug. Side processes are involved, and as a result we get not one substance, but a whole set of substances that are synthesized in parallel with the psychotropic substance. Harmful chemistry, which, getting into the human body, is functioning like a poison."



Mikhail Klimenko, forensic medical expert of the State Forensic Examination Committee of the Republic of Belarus for the Minsk Region Directorate



“If such money is offered for light weight, then, naturally, people who earn big money on this will add some kind of impurity, increase the mass. And it’s also good if chalk is added, otherwise there is also can be the washing powder. And people who inject themselves consequently infect themselves. They get some kind of holes."



No "manufacturer" guarantees that after a dose, the next point for the consumer will not be a mortuary



