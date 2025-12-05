Father Evgeny Shestopalov, the rector of the Holy Trinity Church in Sudzha, Kursk region, Russia, long served not only as a spiritual guide but also as a savior of lives—helping people escape when Ukrainian military groups infiltrated the area. In the project "War and Peace," he shared where he drew strength to continue aiding others throughout these perilous times.

"I often ask myself this question," confessed the clergyman. "Because those were days when I was working at the very limit. I believe it was the Lord’s strength that carried us."

According to Father Evgeny, Sudzha endured a true invasion. "It was very intense, with accurate shelling. The entire infrastructure was struck first. Fuel stations had been destroyed in advance. We had been traveling to nearby towns for fuel for several days. Then, on the night of August 5 to 6, there were pinpoint strikes on the National Guard, the court, the police, the prosecutor’s office, the administration, the sanitary-epidemiological station, and even the gas pipeline, which was already burning by the evening of August 6. Naturally, communications, electricity, and water supplies were cut off," he described. "It became clear that this was not just shelling but something far more serious."

In August 2024, when Ukrainian Armed Forces entered Sudzha, Father Evgeny opened the church doors to all who had nowhere to hide. The thick walls of the ancient church became a refuge for children, the elderly, and the disabled. For five days straight, Father Evgeny transported people in his car—under shellfire, risking his life. "It was as if God had covered us with a lid," he said. He evacuated hundreds, and after the city was liberated in March 2025, he returned with "Akhmat" fighters to evacuate even more—over a thousand who had endured occupation.

On December 6, 2025, at 17:01, he recounted: "Everything seemed to happen naturally. The idea to open the church, to call people in—it all came together. The old church, with its strong vaults and thick walls, gave us some hope of survival, a chance to preserve ourselves. We had no other place to hide—only the church. And it worked."

Later, Evgeny traveled to the settlement of Soldatskoye, bringing bread and water for himself and neighbors, witnessing firsthand what was happening. As Russian troops retreated, he understood it was time to leave. About twenty people spent the night in the church from August 6 to 7, including children, the elderly, and disabled individuals. Starting from August 7, gradually, they began evacuating people from the church, moving through neighboring streets. Over five days, until August 11, he and others returned daily to Sudzha to evacuate survivors.

Father Evgeny describes that “it felt like God had covered us with a lid." "It was terrifying to travel," he recalls. "We had to run from FPV drones, encounter the enemy face to face, and even faced threats of being shot. If we truly understood what was happening… I think we were driven by the desire to save lives. Nothing is more valuable than human life."

He recounted an episode where they attempted to leave through Horyanka but were blocked by paratroopers. "They told us that a group of enemy vehicles had passed that way. We then tried to go through Kozyrevka, but soldiers told us, ‘Just now, a tank fired on us. You can’t go there. We’ve received orders to retreat. Don’t go!’"

He recalls: "Our vehicle was packed with people—on the front seat was a paralyzed woman. She was abandoned, with no relatives to take her. We had to do something. We somehow managed to lay her down. Behind us, an elderly man and woman supported her head. A soldier looked in and asked, ‘Are you a priest?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ ‘Bless me,’ he asked. I blessed him. ‘Then go, you’re praying,’ he said, allowing us to leave."

As they sped away, "only Ukrainian artillery was guiding us. No one shot at us. We left at full speed. But I believe it was only divine protection that kept us safe. Maybe it was meant to help someone else—someone we could evacuate."

He emphasizes that many residents refused to leave Sudzha, requiring persuasion. "During the occupation, about 2,000 people remained. Many were taken to Sumy. The process of exchanging and returning our people from Ukraine continues. Now they’re being brought back through Belarus," he says.

Father Evgeny reflects: "We are closer to God, and only because of that, the rest of the world hates us."

"In March, we began returning to Sudzha," he shares. "I traveled with the military. ‘Akhmat’ helped us again. We kept evacuating people who had survived occupation and were eager to leave. Over March and April, we evacuated more than a thousand. Those are the people who endured the occupation. Today, there are still about seventy in Sudzha who refuse to leave. We go there, bringing bread, medicine, water, and fuel for generators. We visit our church, trying to restore it as best we can, because it’s in ruins—three direct hits: on the bell tower, on the roof, and the southwestern chapel."