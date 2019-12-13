3.43 RUB
World's ocean starts to heat up faster. What consequences threaten Earth?
A new UNESCO report warns of the alarming state of the oceans. Scientists note that they are threatened by extremely high temperatures, loss of oxygen and acidification. And that's just part of the problem. The study involved more than 100 scientists from 30 countries, who assessed the state of the seas and oceans in 2024 and came to disappointing conclusions.
The rate of ocean warming has doubled over two decades
Scientists note that although the temperature of the atmosphere tends to fluctuate, the oceans are constantly warming. A UNESCO report shows that they are warming twice as fast now as they were two decades ago. It is estimated that 2023 saw one of the highest increases in sea and ocean temperatures since the 1950s. And while the Paris Agreement aimed to stop the Earth's average temperature rising "well below 2°C" compared to the pre-industrial era, the ocean temperatures have already risen by an average of 1.45°C. According to experts, we are very close to exceeding 2°C. This applies especially to the Mediterranean Sea, the Atlantic Ocean and the Southern Ocean, i.e. the southern parts of the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans surrounding Antarctica.
What consequences threaten the Earth?
Experts say that one of the most dramatic consequences of a warming planet is rising the ocean levels.
