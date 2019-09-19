PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Future displays discussed by world experts in Minsk

Display technologies for smartphones, TV sets, smart watches, tablets and virtual reality devices are discussed at the University of Informatics and Radioelectronics. Belarus hosts the International Conference for the first time. Speakers from the USA, Germany, Great Britain, South Korea, France, India and the Netherlands came to the Belarusian capital. Most of the participants are from China. This is understandable because the country is the world leader in displays production.

