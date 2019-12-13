CIS Observation Mission starts monitoring referendum on Constitution

Less than a month is left till the referendum, where we will have to decide on the rules we are going to abide by in the coming decades. The preparation is absolutely open and transparent. The CIS Observation Mission has started monitoring the referendum. The head of the CEC of Belarus Igor Karpenko has already presented certificates to international observers. About 120 CIS observers are expected to take part in the work of the mission.



Leonid Anfimov, Head of the Headquarters of the CIS Observation Mission at the national referendum:

The headquarters of the mission has been created for coordination of observers actions. This headquarters is located in the headquarters of CIS Executive Committee in Minsk, now the members of the headquarters are studying the election legislation of the Republic of Belarus, selecting potential observers in the regions of the country, preparing information and analytical materials related to the election process in the Republic of Belarus in order to support the observers' work. Khalmurat Rashidov, Deputy Director of the Department of Humanitarian Cooperation, General Political and Social Problems of the CIS Executive Committee:



The CIS Executive Committee Observation Mission is comprised of observers from almost all countries of the Commonwealth. Our observers will be monitoring not only in the city of Minsk, but also in the country's regions. We are confident that the referendum on introducing amendments to the Basic Law of the country, the Belarusian Constitution, will be held at a very high level.



The mission of CIS observers at the referendum in Belarus will be headed by Ilhom Nematov. Earlier, he had twice headed similar missions at the elections in Armenia and Russia. Particular attention will be paid to sanitary and epidemiological requirements during the national referendum. A list of recommendations is being adopted jointly with the Ministry of Health.



