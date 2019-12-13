WHO mission makes recommendations following working trip to Belarus

The mission of the World Health Organization made recommendations following the results of the visit to Belarus. All information today was published on the WHO website. Testing, contact tracing, and patient isolation - experts once again noted measures taken in our country to curb the spread of coronavirus. Separately, Dr. O’Connor, who led the WHO mission in Belarus, thanked the government for reprofiling the private and public sectors for the local production of medical supplies. This measure is very necessary for the countries of the European region and globally. The recommendations are the same - physical distance, informing the public about the risks and response measures. this is being carried out in our country. At the same time, Belarus continues to treat people with chronic diseases and provide medical services related to maternal and mental health. Intersectoral cooperation has been established. Recall that the WHO Mission in Belarus worked at the invitation of our President. Specialists visited healthcare institutions in Minsk, Minsk and Vitebsk regions. The route was chosen independently. They were able to get acquainted with all the documentation. The WHO mission worked in Belarus from April 8 to 11.