World Health Organization mission arrives in Belarus

The World Health Organization mission arrived in Belarus the night before. The delegation consists of 3 experts. The official work will begin today and continue until Saturday, April 11. The delegation arrived in Belarus at the invitation of the President. The experts will assess the real situation on the spot, the adequacy of measures taken, and analyze approaches to medical care. Specialists will visit health care institutions in Minsk, as well as in Minsk and Vitebsk regions.

