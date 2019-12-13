Requiem meeting for genocide victims held at "Blagovshchina" memorial

While turning the pages of history it is important to preserve the memory of the victims of the genocide and pass it to the younger generation. This was noted by the participants of the requiem meeting at one of the most iconic places of Belarus: Blagovschina memorial, where during the Nazi occupation more than 15 thousand people were brutally tortured and killed. The representatives of different confessions, youth organizations, deputies marched through the territory of the memorial to the monument, where an inter-confessional memorial prayer took place, laid flowers and lit the lamps.



A bill on genocide of the Belarusian people has been developed in Belarus and is about to be passed. Based on the studied and summarized historical evidence and facts, this document gives a fair assessment of the events of the forties of the past century, the times of the Great Patriotic War, in which every third Belarusian suffered atrocities of Nazi invaders. The text of the bill "On the genocide of the Belarusian people" is published on the National Legal Internet Portal.



