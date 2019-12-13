Rally in support of peace, security and tranquility in Molodechno

Today rallies are held all over Belarus - both big and small cities support a peaceful future. Belarusians are calm, peaceful and modest. And many people are not ready to express their opinion loudly, but if our country is at risk, their voice will be heard. Hundreds of people went out to a peaceful rally in Molodechno and declared their position - "Let's not let the country fall apart."



People want one thing - to live in peaceful Belarus. There are a lot of young people and children here, but most of the rally is attended by middle-aged people. These are citizens who have families, children, and who really understand what peace and tranquility is, and what all kinds of strikes and color revolutions can lead to.



