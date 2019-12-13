3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Rally in memory of concentration camp prisoners held
A requiem rally dedicated to the Day of Liberation of Prisoners of Nazi Concentration Camps took place in Trostyanets today. This is a special place of remembrance: more than 206 000 people were tortured during the war there. Those who went through the horrors of war and Nazi camps gathered near Gate of memory memorial: they shared their history and pain with the younger generation, representatives of public organizations, with concerned residents. The memory of the victims was followed with a minute of silence and laying of flowers.
The day of liberation of prisoners of Nazi concentration camps is celebrated annually around the world on April 11. Buchenwald was liberated, due to the decisive event of the 45th. In total, there were more than 14 000 death camps, much of them were located in Belarus.
President
All
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All