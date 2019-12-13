Rally in memory of concentration camp prisoners held

A requiem rally dedicated to the Day of Liberation of Prisoners of Nazi Concentration Camps took place in Trostyanets today. This is a special place of remembrance: more than 206 000 people were tortured during the war there. Those who went through the horrors of war and Nazi camps gathered near Gate of memory memorial: they shared their history and pain with the younger generation, representatives of public organizations, with concerned residents. The memory of the victims was followed with a minute of silence and laying of flowers.