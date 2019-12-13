PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Rally for independent and peaceful Belarus in Gomel

People all over the country come out to support the President after the working day. Among them there are representatives of all generations and professions: teachers, doctors, agricultural and industrial workers. And they all want our country to develop and flourish, to remain peaceful and independent.

