Metropolitan Filaret buried at monastery in Zhirovichi

This week was also marked by sad events. Metropolitan Filaret, the honorary High Priest of All Belarus, passed away. He died at the age of 85. He passed all stages of church ministry, from seminarian to archpastor. He headed and supervised spiritual schools and acted as a diplomat - the position of head of foreign church relations is like a minister of foreign affairs in the secular hierarchy.



He was the only Hero of Belarus of all church hierarchs. Filaret appeared everywhere only in the vestments of a priest. According to the will, made by Filaret back in 2012, the funeral took place in the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Minsk, and then he was buried in the monastery in Zhirovichi.



