Metropolitan Veniamin: The Day of Knowledge has become a symbol of connection and continuity of generations for all of us

Knowledge Day has become for all of us a symbol of connection and continuity of generations. This continuity is the high mission of the family and the mission of the school. Without passing on the traditions of experience, a nation cannot exist to the fullest extent, and society cannot develop. After all, only by assimilating what the previous generations have accumulated, it is possible to create something new.

Veniamin, Metropolitan of Minsk and Zaslavl, Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus