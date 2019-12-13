3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Metropolitan Veniamin: The Day of Knowledge has become a symbol of connection and continuity of generations for all of us
Metropolitan Veniamin of Minsk and Zaslavl congratulated the children of Belarus on the Day of Knowledge. The head of the Belarusian Orthodox Church gave his advice not only to pupils, but to their parents and teachers as well. The High Priest of All Belarus said: “This holiday resonates in the soul of everybody and makes us all feel that we are one big family.” The Metropolitan also stressed: “The pupils have a responsible mission - to perceive the moral and spiritual experience of our nation. This experience is in our traditions, faith, deeds and creations of our great ancestors - St. Euphrosyne of Polotsk and St. Cyril of Turov.”
Knowledge Day has become for all of us a symbol of connection and continuity of generations. This continuity is the high mission of the family and the mission of the school. Without passing on the traditions of experience, a nation cannot exist to the fullest extent, and society cannot develop. After all, only by assimilating what the previous generations have accumulated, it is possible to create something new.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All