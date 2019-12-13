PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Metropolitan Veniamin: The Day of Knowledge has become a symbol of connection and continuity of generations for all of us

Metropolitan Veniamin of Minsk and Zaslavl congratulated the children of Belarus on the Day of Knowledge. The head of the Belarusian Orthodox Church gave his advice not only to pupils, but to their parents and teachers as well. The High Priest of All Belarus said: “This holiday resonates in the soul of everybody and makes us all feel that we are one big family.” The Metropolitan also stressed: “The pupils have a responsible mission - to perceive the moral and spiritual experience of our nation. This experience is in our traditions, faith, deeds and creations of our great ancestors - St. Euphrosyne of Polotsk and St. Cyril of Turov.”



Knowledge Day has become for all of us a symbol of connection and continuity of generations. This continuity is the high mission of the family and the mission of the school. Without passing on the traditions of experience, a nation cannot exist to the fullest extent, and society cannot develop. After all, only by assimilating what the previous generations have accumulated, it is possible to create something new.
Veniamin, Metropolitan of Minsk and Zaslavl, Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus


