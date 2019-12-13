Metropolitan Benjamin: Ability to agree and forgive, restraining emotions is the key to maintaining peace in Belarus

The ability to shiw good will and forgive, restraining emotions is the key to maintaining peace in the country. This opinion was shared by Metropolitan Benjamin during a visit to a part of the internal troops. 17 years ago, the church of the great martyr Panteleimon was erected on the territory of the subdivision. As the Patriarchal Exarch of Belarus noted, the saint was supposed to become a warrior at birth, but in the end he became a great creator and helper of people. The priests held a prayer service and talked with the leadership of the military department. The Metropolitan also noted that the soldiers of the internal troops made a great contribution to the preservation of peace in the last year. In addition, the exarch talked with the soldiers of the internal troops, and also visited the units.