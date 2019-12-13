3.43 RUB
Opinion: During Great Patriotic War the Belarusian people suffered the most terrible thing - genocide
The Belarusian people got the most terrible thing - genocide, total destruction of the population. This opinion was expressed by the chairman of the council of Minsk city organization of veterans Filipp Vysotsky in the memorial "Trostenets", where a requiem rally dedicated to the Day of Remembrance of the victims of the Great Patriotic War and genocide of the Belarusian people was held near the monument "Gate of Memory" on June 21, reports BelTA.
"Any war for any nation is a tragedy, misfortune, death and grief," said Philip Vysotsky. - But the Belarusian people got not only the Great Patriotic War, which they withstood with honor, revived the republic and won. It got the most terrible thing - genocide, total destruction of the population.
Filipp Vysotsky noted that if earlier the hostilities were fought to seize territory and extract raw materials, then during the Great Patriotic War the task was to destroy all those who lived on the Belarusian land. For this purpose 260 concentration camps were created on the territory of the small republic, where civilians were burned and hanged. The camp in Trostenets was the worst of them.
He pointed out that on July 3, Belarus will celebrate the greatest holiday - the 80th anniversary of liberation, while the strategic offensive operation "Bagration" began on June 23, 1944.
"Literally three days before the liberation of Minsk, 6.5 thousand innocent people were brutally killed on this spot. We must not forget this."
