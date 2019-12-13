Government pays very high attention to Chernobyl-affected areas

Yuri Gaponenko, in 1986 the duty assistant of the head of the special commandant's office of the Khoiniki District Department of Internal Affairs, told that the Chernobyl accident divided life into before and after: "After the accident, of course, everything shrank, and even more after the collapse of the Soviet Union. But confidence appeared when President of Belarus Alexander Grigorievich Lukashenko talked to people. It was such a thorough conversation, and he said that everything should be done to make people live on this land. And we realized then that we would not be offended. We believed in his words, and it is coming true. We can see it for real. "