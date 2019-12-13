3.42 RUB
No end to good deeds: "Our Children" campaign continues to give joy to little Belarusians
The marathon of good deeds continues to give presents to our children. Today businessmen, officials, representatives of companies and partial people all over the country went to orphanages and multi-child families to make a small miracle for little Belarusians.
The best 25 couples from all over the region today joined the Christmas Ball in the Palace of Culture. The participants included best students, winners of Olympiads and sports competitions, pride of separate educational institution and all the country. Almost one hour-long program included polonaise, Viennese waltz, and mazurka. It was like a journey into the past centuries of parties and balls.
Gifts from representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to pupils of Radoshkovichi educational and pedagogical complex
Today the Ministry of Internal Affairs organized a big holiday for pupils of Radoshkovichi educational and pedagogical center. There were dances, songs and, of course, presents.
The students of Molodechno boarding school received presents from the Minister of Emergency Situations Vadim Sinyavsky. The institution received an outdoor sports town, where kids can do gymnastics and sports.
By the way, the gifts for children were also prepared by private organizations. Today, one of the leading tea producers in our country presented Christmas gift sets for an orphanage hosting children with disabilities and special developmental needs. The famous animal tamer Edgard Zapashny wrapped presents and signed cards with good wishes as well.
Brest law enforcers have been supporting the Telekhany boarding school for over 10 years. And today the traditional presents included sports equipment and sweets.
The action "Our children" has become a good tradition. And it is not just a time of gifts, but a time of really good deeds. Dozens of events will be held until January 14. And thousands of wishes from letters to Father Frost will be fulfilled.
