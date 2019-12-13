3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Marina Tsar, multi-child mother from Polatsk, wins Beauty of Belarus title
united 15 women who have fulfilled their potential not only in maternity, but also succeeded in business, charity work, music and sports. The jury decided on the results of three defiles and intellectual competition. The crown went to Marina Tsar from Polotsk. She raises three children together with her husband. She started her professional career as an economist, worked as a financier for a hockey club and today she's been storming the beauty industry as a beauty salon administrator.
Each contestant received an individual title such as Mrs. Fitness, Mrs. Friendship and Mrs. Talent. The place of the second vice-miss went to international lawyer Karolina Nikiforova. In addition to the coronation, the mothers got money prizes. Next season the triumphants will take their places in the organizing committee of the Beauty of Belarus project.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All