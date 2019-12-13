Marina Tsar, multi-child mother from Polatsk, wins Beauty of Belarus title

united 15 women who have fulfilled their potential not only in maternity, but also succeeded in business, charity work, music and sports. The jury decided on the results of three defiles and intellectual competition. The crown went to Marina Tsar from Polotsk. She raises three children together with her husband. She started her professional career as an economist, worked as a financier for a hockey club and today she's been storming the beauty industry as a beauty salon administrator.



Each contestant received an individual title such as Mrs. Fitness, Mrs. Friendship and Mrs. Talent. The place of the second vice-miss went to international lawyer Karolina Nikiforova. In addition to the coronation, the mothers got money prizes. Next season the triumphants will take their places in the organizing committee of the Beauty of Belarus project.



