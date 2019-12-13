Polish security guards force large family and child with cerebral palsy from Iraq to illegally enter Belarus

Poland, in violation of international law, refuses to provide assistance to refugees who flee wars, fearing for their lives. There is no exception for women or even children with disabilities. Two such cases were recorded at the section of the Brest border group.

The border guards found a large family with a child with cerebral palsy from Iraq. The father said that he carried the child in his arms hoping that he would be able to receive the necessary treatment and a chance for a normal life in Europe. However, instead of human sympathy and in violation of the rights of the child, the Polish security forces took the whole family to the Polish-Belarusian border and tried to make them enter Belarus illegally.