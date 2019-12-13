Multi-child mothers to compete for title "Beauty of Belarus" for the second time

16 contestants will go to the podium to prove that motherhood and career can adorn any modern woman. The main condition for the applicants for the coronation is to be a mother of at least three children and have a fulfilled professional career. The feminine marathon starts on November 18. The seminars on etiquette, photo posing from the National School of Beauty, lessons of scenic skills, defile, a contest of talents are only some of the positions of the nine-day schedule of the national project. The organizing committee of the competition has dozens of partners including the public association "Belaya Rus"..



Alexandra Nikiforova, organizer of the Beauty of Belarus 2022 Contest:



"We do everything to glorify the concept of a multi-child family. It's fashionable, modern and very beautiful to be a mother with many children. Believe me, it's very beautiful. It's not only the external aesthetics, but also the internal component, because they are all very open, sincere, they are communicative, they quickly grasp."



We'll know, who of such mothers will go home with the title "The Beauty of Belarus", and who will get the diadems of the first and second vice-miss on November 26. The final show of the national project will be hosted by Minsk City Palace of Culture. The audience will be able to choose their favorites along with the jury. The online voting will be held at the Instagram account of the project "The Beauty of Belarus."



