Mobile database to be developed for people with disabilities

All facilities with a universal environment are available in one app! A mobile database will be developed for people with disabilities. The program will not just show the presence of elements of a barrier-free environment: the place must be accessible to everyone. In the capital, for example, conditions for all categories of citizens have been created at the Railway Station and the National Airport, in the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection. Now the emphasis is laid on the development of inclusive space in the regions.

