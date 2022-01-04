Modernization for 20th anniversary: Belarusian Radio's "Culture" channel to broadcast from renovated studio

The "Culture" channel of the Belarusian Radio will be broadcasting from a renewed studio. By the 20th anniversary of the Belarusian-language station, the broadcasting location has undergone a major overhaul, with state-of-the-art equipment in the studio. And it's a present not just for the staff, but also for the listeners. The sound and the signal will become even better. The music and the broadcasting grid have also been renewed for the new season. Among the audio premieres are the Early Series, Our Music, Reflections about Literature, Radio Faith. We are also waiting for the names of the winners of the jubilee competition.