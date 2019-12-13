3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Healthcare modernization in Belarus to be completed in next five-year period
A. Lukashenko:
It was very important for me to see everything with my own eyes
The Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Pediatric Oncology was opened in 1997. It receives patients from several dozen countries. Belarusian treatment is provided free of charge.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All