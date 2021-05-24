Mogilev court sentences telephone terrorist

The court sentenced a 31-year-old resident of Kalinkovichi, who sent out false reports about mining of ships, railway stations, government bodies and law enforcement agencies today in Mogilev. There are 20 episodes in the case materials. Most of them are reports of threats and acts of terrorism. The result is guilty with a verdict of 7 years of the enhanced regime.

The detainee was chased for over a year. In addition to false mining, the defendant is accused of false denunciations, commercial espionage, unauthorized access to computer information and preparation of crimes. According to the investigation, this is how the defendant got access to bank cards, thus making money. For several years, he was able to illegally collect the details of 240 000 cards. More than 420 bitcoins were found on five e-wallets of the cybercriminal.