Youth and veterans of Belarus and Russia lay flowers at memorial complex "Trostenets"

On the Day of Unity of the Peoples of Belarus and Russia, Minsk hosts the Belarusian stage of the cultural and historical project "We are the link of times and generations".

Youth and veterans of the two countries in the memorial complex "Trostenets" laid flowers in memory of the victims of genocide during the Great Patriotic War. Strengthening the connection of times and generations is necessary for the revival of old traditions and the birth of new ones.

The new project "We are the link of times and generations" is a large-scale program on patriotic education. The main task is to create such conditions for young people so that they would be proud of their country, love their land and become worthy of the memory of our grandfathers and fathers. The solemn transfer of the symbolic relay of memory from the delegations of Russian Hero-Cities (Moscow, St. Petersburg, Novorossiysk) to the Belarusian Hero-City of Minsk will take place tomorrow.

Today, the delegations handed over to the crypt of the church-monument in honor of All Saints in the capital capsules with earth from the burial sites of Belarusians, who defended the hero-cities of Russia during the Great Patriotic War.