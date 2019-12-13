Youth discussion brings together best students of Minsk

The agenda includes the development of the country. The youth shared their ideas. They also voiced the proposals that have already been received by the experts through the online reception of the Belarusian Republican Youth Union, as well as through the Internet platform "Moving Forward".

Egor Makarevich, Chairman of the Youth Parliament at the National Assembly of Belarus: "We have also launched a youth project called Belarus of the future this week. These are dialogue platforms at different levels. These are dialogue platforms in small regional towns with young people, with specialists."