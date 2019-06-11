Online streaming
Search
3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
ENG
Minsk
News
Video gallery
TV channels
Radio
Online streaming
Economy
President
Society
Politics
Incidents
Health
Technology
Culture
Regions
Sport
In the world
Telegram news
Horizon
Religion
Construction, housing and utilities
Youth
Education
Army
Opinion
Transport
Tourism
Ecology
Main page
/
News
/
Society
Youth relay dedicated to anniversary of liberation of Belarus held in Baranovichi
11.06.2019
20:04
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
20 hours ago
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
22 hours ago
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
17.11.2024
10:58
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
16.11.2024
13:38
Politics
All
Lukashenko proved himself to be experienced, serious leader - Belyaev
17.11.2024
21:25
CEC: 593 national observers accredited for the presidential elections in Belarus
14.11.2024
21:36
Belarus' progress in achieving SDG remains high
12.11.2024
13:46
Sergeenko: Only equality of all nations can ensure civilizational development of mankind
05.11.2024
12:27
Union State Council of Ministers to meet in Minsk. What's on agenda?
05.11.2024
12:20
Society
All
Is Georgia following Ukrainian path? Tent camps set up in Tbilisi
Recently
Belarus ready to resume air traffic with Europe. But on what condition?
20 hours ago
What Belarusian services is Argentina interested in?
23 hours ago
Why did Biden administration authorize Ukraine to pound missiles deep into Russian territory?
24 hours ago
Economy
All
Belarus and Kazakhstan sign contracts worth $90 million
14.11.2024
21:26
Belarusian products conquer Shanghai
10.11.2024
22:31
Belarusian delegation holds negotiations at import exhibition in Shanghai
10.11.2024
13:12
7th China International Import Expo opens in Shanghai with Belarus among participants
05.11.2024
08:50
Sergeenko: Belarus ready to share knowledge and technology with African partners
04.11.2024
17:58
In the world
All
Will Trump be handed over a war that cannot be extinguished?
12 hours ago
Kremlin reacts to permission to strike deep into Russia - what is provocative about this step?
20 hours ago
Trump intends to punish those responsible for withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan
18.11.2024
08:29
March to U.S. Embassy - Greece urge Americans to clear out
18.11.2024
08:24
Regions
All
Large-scale events to be held tonight at Brest Fortress
21.06.2021
21:49
Victory Train arrives in Grodno
19.06.2021
16:03
Patriotic rally "For Belarus!" held in Mogilev Region
22.05.2021
20:29
Students of Grodno Medical University work in hospitals and outpatient clinics
21.12.2020
09:21
New woodworking plant to be built in Svisloch District
18.12.2020
15:44
Incidents
All
Media: Israel attacked the IRGC space center in Iran
30.10.2024
09:05
Netanyahu's residence attacked by drones
23.10.2024
13:20
Inspection of weapon use by Polish law enforcers on Belarusian territory carried out
08.10.2024
18:07
Horizon
All
Daffodil blooming season in Botanical Garden: more than 420 varieties in collection
22.05.2022
11:37
Ministry of Internal Affairs posts list of extremist formations on its website
18.10.2021
22:04
Belarusian giant spoon to break Guinness record
14.06.2021
11:06
2020 Year of the Rat: What astrologers say
13.12.2019
23:06