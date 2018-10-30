PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
World Youth Drafts Championship held in Gomel for the first time

Until the end of the week, 250 athletes from 15 countries will compete for prizes. They will fight in the classic and blitz tournaments. Cultural and educational program is planned for the participants.

Traditionally Belarusians are a strong team. Last year, they won 7 out of 16 gold medals.

