Youth Forum "Youth Unity is the Power of Belarus!" to be held today in Minsk
"Youth Unity is the Power of Belarus!" The youth forum will take place today in Minsk and will bring together half a thousand delegates from all regions. They are pupils, students and working youth.
In an open dialogue, they will adopt a five-year development strategy of the Union of Youth. The delegates are sure it's impossible to allow the attempts to rewrite the history of the Great Patriotic War. The issues of legal education were also discussed.
The work of student teams with the expansion of geography and quantity of participants (almost 30 thousand people have applied this year) will be also discussed at the forum. The central event of the forum will be the election of a new Central Committee and the Control Commission.
On the eve of the start of the youth forum, representatives of the delegations have laid flowers at the foot of the Victory Monument in Minsk. This is the 44th time such a ceremony was held.
